Amid rising awareness of cruelty-free manufacturing, Copenhagen Fashion Week goes fur-free

August 13, 2022 8:00:15 pm
As the fashion industry is gradually adopting sustainable and cruelty-free methods of manufacturing, Copenhagen Fashion Week announced that it will go fur-free, banning fur from all of its participating brands and show. The fashion week, which took place from August 9-12, has now joined the likes of fashion weeks in Amsterdam, Helsinki and Oslo, setting an example for the rest of the world.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
The move came after several luxury brands including Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Moncler announced fur-free collections. “While not many Danish brands are fully affected by this decision, it marks a significant change with Denmark being one of the biggest fur exporters in the world,” Hypebae said.
Following the announcement, Mimi Bekhechi, PETA Vice President for Europe, said, “PETA and compassionate fashionistas everywhere are celebrating the news that Copenhagen Fashion Week will go fur-free.”
View this post on Instagram
“The event will now join the fashion weeks of Amsterdam, Helsinki, Oslo, and others as well as brands like Gucci, Versace, Prada, Valentino, Armani, Chanel, and just about every other major fashion brand that has already banned animal fur,” she said.
Earlier this year, Dolce & Gabanna had announced its decision to go fur-free after the government voted to ban fur farming in the country.
Apart from its latest animal-friendly decision, Copenhagen Fashion Week is also known for pushing for sustainability. In 2020, CEO Cecilie Thorsmark had shared that designers would have to meet sustainability requirements at the Copenhagen Fashion Week in order to show throughout the week. At the opening ceremony of the SS23 season, she confirmed that CPHFW will begin implementing this change in 2023, starting off with the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Hypebae noted.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Latest News
‘Can’t allow heartless approach’: Maharashtra told to consider widow’s compassionate-job plea pending for 14 years
Tricolour shield in Ukraine war, inspiration in CWG: Modi to medalists
From discussions on blasphemy to intolerance, ‘Satanic Verses’ in Parliament over the years
‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies as a booster shot on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’
Shakib Al Hasan appointed Bangladesh T20 captain for Asia Cup, T20 World Cup
A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor reveals 2011 incident during IPL
Sri Lanka gives nod for docking of Chinese research ship at Hambantota port on Aug 16
Raveena Tandon serves ‘BFF goals’ as she steps out for a lunch date with her friends
Karan Johar on receiving hate for friendship with Alia Bhatt: ‘I don’t know why people get so annoyed. I’m allowed to…’
Newsmakers of the Week | TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, new Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister
Kerala MLA Jaleel withdraws ‘Azad Kashmir’ comment after backlash
Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill now fails Centre test twice, but state not deterred