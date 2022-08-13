scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Amid rising awareness of cruelty-free manufacturing, Copenhagen Fashion Week goes fur-free

The move came after several luxury brands including Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Moncler announced fur-free collections

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 8:00:15 pm
Copenhagen Fashion WeekThe fashion week has set an example for rest of the world (Source: Copenhagen Fashion Week/Instagram)

As the fashion industry is gradually adopting sustainable and cruelty-free methods of manufacturing, Copenhagen Fashion Week announced that it will go fur-free, banning fur from all of its participating brands and show. The fashion week, which took place from August 9-12, has now joined the likes of fashion weeks in Amsterdam, Helsinki and Oslo, setting an example for the rest of the world.

The move came after several luxury brands including Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Moncler announced fur-free collections. “While not many Danish brands are fully affected by this decision, it marks a significant change with Denmark being one of the biggest fur exporters in the world,” Hypebae said.

Following the announcement, Mimi Bekhechi, PETA Vice President for Europe, said, “PETA and compassionate fashionistas everywhere are celebrating the news that Copenhagen Fashion Week will go fur-free.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Copenhagen Fashion Week (@cphfw) 

“The event will now join the fashion weeks of Amsterdam, Helsinki, Oslo, and others as well as brands like Gucci, Versace, Prada, Valentino, Armani, Chanel, and just about every other major fashion brand that has already banned animal fur,” she said.

Earlier this year, Dolce & Gabanna had announced its decision to go fur-free after the government voted to ban fur farming in the country.

Apart from its latest animal-friendly decision, Copenhagen Fashion Week is also known for pushing for sustainability. In 2020, CEO Cecilie Thorsmark had shared that designers would have to meet sustainability requirements at the Copenhagen Fashion Week in order to show throughout the week. At the opening ceremony of the SS23 season, she confirmed that CPHFW will begin implementing this change in 2023, starting off with the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Hypebae noted.

