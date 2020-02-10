Coordinated separates are ruling Bollywood; check it out

Make way for the new trend! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Make way for the new trend! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

We all have those days when after rummaging through our wardrobe we don’t find anything to wear, only to have a breakdown. But, it doesn’t have to be like that always. With the new season upon us, it is time to embrace new fashion trends and invest in coordinated separates and other pieces that’ll last you a lifetime.

Coordinated separates might seem boring to you at first, but you will soon realise that they have a pretty polished and peppy touch to them. No wonder Bollywood loves it so much. Take a look at how celebrities like Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt and Yami Gautum are acing this trend.

Alaya F

Alaya F looks chic in this coordinated separate set by designer duo Hemant and Nandita, which gives us major vacation vibes. While she chose to team it with white heels, you could keep the casual vibe going by opting for a pair of pumps or flip flops. The printed ensemble can be teamed with golden jewellery, to add a touch of elegance to the overall look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt keeps it fuss-free in this blue checkered co-ord set. There is nothing about the outfit we do not love — right from the print giving us the old English vibe, to the casual silhouette; everything about this look works. It is chic, and she keeps it simple with a pair of sunglasses and her hair tied in a neat bun.

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda looks summer-ready in this colourful ensemble by Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. The bold prints are definitely eyeball-grabbing, and that is exactly what we want for this season’s fashion. She keeps her hair open, and accessorises her look with a pair of chunky golden studs which complements her look. She pulled it all together with a pair of white stilettos.

Ananya Panday

There’s nothing like the classic black and white checkered print, and Ananya aces it in this coordinated set from Valenti. The best way to ace this trend is to opt for neutral colours and add a dash of flair to the outfit by throwing it a statement neckpiece, or a chic hairdo. We like how the Student of the Year 2 actor gave it a twist with a neat hairdo.

Yami Gautam

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, we like how Yami Gautam turned heads in a simple striped co-ord set. To break the monotony of the look, the outfit was accessorised with a belt which also gave the outfit a structure. If you feel prints are a little too loud for you, you can play with textures. A mix of materials gives an outfit an interesting touch — like pairing a leather top with a soft silky pleated skirt.

Which is your favourite look?

