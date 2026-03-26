From Rolex Daytona to Rugged G-Shock: Decoding the coolest watches spotted in Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Loved Ranveer Singh’s power-packed performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge? His wrist game is equally impressive in the blockbuster: as gritty and hard-hitting—built for impact and reliability, not drama and flash. Choices that draw inspiration from the real-world military and have earned their reputation the long and hard way.

Hawk-eyed watch spotters noted a two-toned Rolex Cosmograph Daytona on Singh’s wrist. The piece costs about Rs 22 lakh in the current market.

Ranveer Singh made to wear multiple rings to look macho gunda ……

Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar saab for #Dhurandhar2‌ #Dhurandhar #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge

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This self-winding mechanical movement, introduced in 2023, incorporates numerous technological advances. These include two patented devices: the Chronergy escapement, which withstands strong magnetic fields and significantly reduces energy loss, and Paraflex shock absorbers, which protect the oscillator from knocks and bumps.

From 1965 onwards, the original model’s pushers, which controlled the chronograph’s start-stop and reset-to-zero functions, were gradually replaced by screw-down pushers, further reinforcing the case’s waterproofness.

The tachymetric scale, which offers optimal legibility, makes this chronograph the ideal instrument for measuring speeds of up to 400 units per hour, expressed in kilometres, miles, or any other unit of measurement. Since the model’s introduction in 1963, the scale has been positioned on the watch’s bezel.

The Cosmograph Daytona is fitted with a monobloc bezel in high-technology ceramic, a material that is virtually scratchproof, incredibly durable, and its colour remains unaffected by the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

Ranveer Singh’s Hamza wears a Casio G-Shock. (Youtube/Saregama Music) Ranveer Singh’s Hamza wears a Casio G-Shock. (Youtube/Saregama Music)

Next, let’s talk about the Casio G-Shock spotted on Singh’s character Hamza’s wrist in the film.

Equipped with a millisecond stopwatch and speedometer. Boasts JIS class-1 magnetic resistance and excellent practicality. The face design features four large LCD displays and large aluminium hour and minute hands, which are lightweight and highly shock-resistant. The analogue and digital displays are laid out symmetrically, giving the face a dynamic design. Priced at Rs 10,000, it’s sturdy, functional and reliable to say the least.

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Jameel Jamali sported a hefty Rolex Day-Date President throughout.

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Available exclusively in precious metals, the Rolex Day-Date displays the date and the day of the week spelt out in full, in two separate windows. Since 1956, it has accompanied visionaries, virtuosos and great champions who have stood the test of time, and is famously known as the President’s watch.

The day-of-the-week display is available in 26 languages, covering the majority of writing systems: Latin, Arabic, Cyrillic, Hebrew, Japanese, Chinese ideograms, and even the Ge’ez alphasyllabary used in the Horn of Africa. By expressing the cultural identity of its wearer, the Day-Date is both a personal and universal watch.

Danish Pandor’s Uzair Baloch wears Casio. (Source: Instagram/@danishpandor) Danish Pandor’s Uzair Baloch wears Casio. (Source: Instagram/@danishpandor)

And finally, how can we miss out on Uzair Baloch’s Casio G-Shock Mudmaster?

A Twin Sensor model from the G-Shock Mudmaster Series, this watch was designed for use in extreme environments scattered with rubble, dirt and debris. This model has been developed with operability in mind so that anyone can intuitively check their position using the Compass, even in the most extreme climates, without visual observation.

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With a push of one large button at the 3 o’clock position, you can check your position with its Compass. The temperature can also be measured easily by pushing the button at 4 o’clock. The dust- and mud-resistant button guard cylinder structure prevents fine sand and mud from getting into the buttons, helps absorb shock to the buttons, and improves operability.

Broad hour/minute hands, as well as indices for large Arabic numerals, have also been adopted to improve visibility. This design is packed with military-style flair, including a mode display that uses a sprocket-inspired disk dial and a textured band to prevent slipping.