‘It’s cool to repeat’: Priyanka Chopra on sustainable fashion

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently talked about the significance and ‘beauty’ of sustainable fashion and how it is “cool to repeat” clothes.

In a conversation with American stylist Law Roach on the Positive Fashion Forum, organised by the Institute of Positive Fashion, the actor said, “Sustainability can be so exquisite and can be so beautiful and to know the history of this fabric…”

Talking about giving clothes a ‘life’, Roach added, “Vintage is at the forefront of the sustainability movement. These clothes were so amazing when they were first born…I think they should have a life. When you buy something, you bought it because you loved it, and if you love it, you should live in it. I think that’s the easiest way for us to participate in the sustainability movement, to wear clothes that have already been worn.”

Priyanka urged people to repeat their clothes. “It’s cool to repeat…There is something amazing about being able to create less textile waste and at the same time create heritage and give clothes history,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra shared a clip from the interaction. (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra shared a clip from the interaction. (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram)

The White Tiger actor shared snippets of the conversation on social media and wrote in an Instagram story, “I loved having the chance to sit with @luxurylaw to talk about representation and using your platform [Positive Fashion Forum, launched by British Council] for positive change.”

