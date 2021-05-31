‘Confidence is everything’: Madonna shares video of son David Banda in a dress

Pop icon Madonna recently shared a video in which her son David Banda can be seen wearing a dress. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Confidence is everything”.

In the Instagram video, the 15-year-old can be seen strutting down the house wearing a silk Mae Couture dress that he pulled off with oodles of grace. We loved how he styled it with a pair of dark sunglasses and white sneakers. It is really difficult not to be impressed by that walk.

Check out the video here.

The artiste adopted David in 2006 and has often spoken about the deep bond they share. In an interview with Vogue in 2019, she said “What he has more than anything is focus and determination… I’m pretty sure he got it from me. He’s the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far. Let’s see what happens – it’s still early days for everyone.”

The video is one of the instances of using celebs using fashion to challenge gender rigidity. Among other celebrities, singer Harry Styles has been a forerunner in doing so. The Watermelon Sugar singer ensures to keep his wardrobe as gender-fluid as possible as he paints his nails and turns up with bags on red carpets.

In 2020, he shared a picture of himself wearing a powder blue Palomo suit with netted pleats around the arms and the bottom. Sharing it, he wrote, “Bring back manly men”.

