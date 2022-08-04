scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Commonwealth Games: Princess Charlotte was a total mood during outing with parents William and Kate

Much like her brothers, at one point, Charlotte, too, pouted and rolled her eyes at her parents

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 9:40:33 pm
Princess Charlotte, Princess Charlotte news, Princess Charlotte at Commonwealth Games, Princess Charlotte with Kate Middleton and Prince William, indian express newsBritain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge visit SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS)

Recently, when Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s first-born child Prince George was out and about during a Wimbledon 2022 match, it made for many cute moments which were captured on camera for the world to see.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The young boy — who will one day take the throne after his father, the Duke of Cambridge — was dressed sharply in a suit and tie. Fans of the UK royal family noticed that the eight-year-old, besides resembling his dad, had also begun to discharge royal duties via his public appearances.

ALSO READ |Prince William is a doting dad in new picture shared on the occasion of Father’s Day 2022

Now, the duke and duchess’ second child, Princess Charlotte, has followed suit. The seven-year-old was seen with her parents at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she looked super adorable in two braids.

The trio was all smiles as they watched swimming, hockey and gymnastics competitions. While Kate sported a white-on-white look with a top, a matching blazer and pants by Alexander McQueen, William opted for a navy blue blazer and faded blue shirt, which he wore over a pair of white pants.

Princess Charlotte, Princess Charlotte news, Princess Charlotte at Commonwealth Games, Princess Charlotte with Kate Middleton and Prince William, indian express news William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS)

But, their middle child Charlotte stole the show in a black and white striped dress and pigtails. According to reports, the Peter Pan dress was by Rachel Riley’s children’s clothing brand. As she pulled many faces in the crowd, the cameras captured her antics and it made for entertaining photos.

ALSO READ |The many moods of Prince Louis during Trooping the Colour

Much like her brothers, at one point, Charlotte, too, pouted and rolled her eyes at her parents.

The three of them also visited SportsAid which, according to a BBC report, supports young athletes. Here, the princess placed a medal on the medal board.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star feesPremium
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 09:40:33 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

2

Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, raise issues

3

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

4

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

5

Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

Featured Stories

Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie
Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul
Mumbai

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’

Premium
Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill
Explained

Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
From The NYT

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

How to tame a beast called cholesterol

How to tame a beast called cholesterol

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

ASI Monuments
ASI announces free entry to all monuments from Aug 5-15; add these to your list
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement