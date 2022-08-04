Commonwealth Games: Princess Charlotte was a total mood during outing with parents William and Kate

Recently, when Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s first-born child Prince George was out and about during a Wimbledon 2022 match, it made for many cute moments which were captured on camera for the world to see.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The young boy — who will one day take the throne after his father, the Duke of Cambridge — was dressed sharply in a suit and tie. Fans of the UK royal family noticed that the eight-year-old, besides resembling his dad, had also begun to discharge royal duties via his public appearances.

ALSO READ | Prince William is a doting dad in new picture shared on the occasion of Father’s Day 2022

Now, the duke and duchess’ second child, Princess Charlotte, has followed suit. The seven-year-old was seen with her parents at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she looked super adorable in two braids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

The trio was all smiles as they watched swimming, hockey and gymnastics competitions. While Kate sported a white-on-white look with a top, a matching blazer and pants by Alexander McQueen, William opted for a navy blue blazer and faded blue shirt, which he wore over a pair of white pants.

William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS) William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS)

But, their middle child Charlotte stole the show in a black and white striped dress and pigtails. According to reports, the Peter Pan dress was by Rachel Riley’s children’s clothing brand. As she pulled many faces in the crowd, the cameras captured her antics and it made for entertaining photos.

ALSO READ | The many moods of Prince Louis during Trooping the Colour

Much like her brothers, at one point, Charlotte, too, pouted and rolled her eyes at her parents.

The three of them also visited SportsAid which, according to a BBC report, supports young athletes. Here, the princess placed a medal on the medal board.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!