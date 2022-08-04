Commonwealth Games: Princess Charlotte was a total mood during outing with parents William and Kate

August 4, 2022 9:40:33 pm
Recently, when Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s first-born child Prince George was out and about during a Wimbledon 2022 match, it made for many cute moments which were captured on camera for the world to see.
The young boy — who will one day take the throne after his father, the Duke of Cambridge — was dressed sharply in a suit and tie. Fans of the UK royal family noticed that the eight-year-old, besides resembling his dad, had also begun to discharge royal duties via his public appearances.
Now, the duke and duchess’ second child, Princess Charlotte, has followed suit. The seven-year-old was seen with her parents at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she looked super adorable in two braids.
The trio was all smiles as they watched swimming, hockey and gymnastics competitions. While Kate sported a white-on-white look with a top, a matching blazer and pants by Alexander McQueen, William opted for a navy blue blazer and faded blue shirt, which he wore over a pair of white pants.
But, their middle child Charlotte stole the show in a black and white striped dress and pigtails. According to reports, the Peter Pan dress was by Rachel Riley’s children’s clothing brand. As she pulled many faces in the crowd, the cameras captured her antics and it made for entertaining photos.
Much like her brothers, at one point, Charlotte, too, pouted and rolled her eyes at her parents.
The three of them also visited SportsAid which, according to a BBC report, supports young athletes. Here, the princess placed a medal on the medal board.
