Comfort over fashion: Gauri Khan ditches heels for sneakers

Gauri Khan ditched her gorgeous silver peep-toe heels for sneakers and we love it! (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Gauri Khan ditched her gorgeous silver peep-toe heels for sneakers and we love it! (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

There is nothing that scores over comfort and the trend surely proves that. Spearheading the fashion trend of wearing sneakers with ethnic ensembles, siblings Sonam and Rhea Kapoor have inspired others to do the same. Another celeb to join the bandwagon is Gauri Khan, producer, designer and wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. For actor Armaan Jain’s marriage, she entered in a stunning silver embellished gown-clad with a sleek diamond necklace encrusted with emeralds and peep-toe silver heels. But when the music came on, she set the stage on fire with her dancing skills by ditching her heels for sneakers.

Check out the video below.

Gauri Khan looked stunning in this silver cocktail dress. (Photo: APH Images) Gauri Khan looked stunning in this silver cocktail dress. (Photo: APH Images)

Even Deepika Padukone was seen ditching her heels and opting for comfortable chunky sneakers with her pantsuit. It not only made for a fashionable option but we loved how Deepika seemed comfortable donning that pair of chunky footwear.

The chunky comfortable sneakers looked amazing with her pantsuit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The chunky comfortable sneakers looked amazing with her pantsuit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Like we mentioned, it all started with Rhea and Sonam. Below, take a look at how Rhea Kapoor aced her entire look during Sonam’s marriage in a stunning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga in ivory white paired with white sneakers from Nike.

Are you ditching your favourite pair of heels too?

