Opt for these colours and shine bright this wedding season

Indian weddings are all about grandeur, vibrancy and glamour, and a plain Jane outfit will definitely not do the job for you. But finalising on an outfit in a specific colour which will ensure you stand out in a crowd is not easy either. Quite frankly, the myriad choices on offer can make it pretty confusing. To help you make the perfect choices this wedding season, we have put together some celeb-inspired selection of colours, which is everything glam and splendid!

Plain pastels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 7, 2019 at 9:16pm PST

If you are a fan of muted pastels, take cues from Katrina Kaif. She amps up her light pastel pink Tarun Tahiliani sari with all things bling and shimmer. The sequinned sari which features beaded tassels at the hem and on the blouse makes it the perfect ensemble for this year’s wedding season. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the Ek Tha Tiger actor keeps it simple with minimal makeup and sleek pearl and diamond earrings.

Maroon affair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Nov 27, 2019 at 4:09am PST

Maroon, in general, is a very underrated colour. But is a classy hue that can elevate any look. This wedding season, opt for maroon just like the Veere De Wedding actor who impresses in this gorgeous champagne golden brocade kurta and a pair of dark maroon cigarette pants. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the Raw Mando outfit is teamed with dark maroon velvet slip-ons. Remember, when going for dark shades, keep it minimal with your hair or makeup. You want the colour to speak for itself.

Go classic in red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Oct 27, 2019 at 9:24am PDT

Can you think of the shaadi season without red? The colour speaks the language of love and trust us, anybody can look good in it, just like Karisma Kapoor in this gorgeous red Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari. The best way to add some bling is to team it with golden accessories.

Mellow in yellow

View this post on Instagram 💛 A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 13, 2019 at 2:52am PDT

Indian weddings are an elaborate affair and the festivities go on for days at a stretch. There is sangeet, cocktail, mehndi and even haldi — which is synonymous with shades of yellow and orange. So go for a simple anarkali just like Alia Bhatt in this Manish Malhotra ensemble for the haldi ceremony. We like how she kept the overall look minimal with hair styled in milkmaid braids.

Grace it in violet

View this post on Instagram Diwali 🎇🎇🎇🎇 @shraddhakapoor @gehnajewellers1 @anmoljewellers @namdeepak @behalsahil A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Oct 29, 2019 at 6:31am PDT

When do you plan to wear your mom’s heirloom Kanjeevaram, if not now? Take cues from Shraddha Kapoor who aces the sari look in this bright Kanjeevaram sari by accessorising it with a heavy neckpiece. Amp up your look with a gajra and smokey eyes just like the actor.

So which colour are you wearing this wedding season?

