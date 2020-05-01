From colours to prints: How Radhika Madan elevates her fashion game

The actor indeed has few styling tricks up her sleeve. (Photo: Radhika Madan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) The actor indeed has few styling tricks up her sleeve. (Photo: Radhika Madan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Radhika Madan may be new to the industry, but has managed to make strides with not only with her on-screen performances but also her fashion choices. Always playing with colours and prints, there is never a dull moment when she steps out. From polka dots and checkered prints to out-of-box denim pants, the Angrezi Medium actor never disappoints.

So as she turns a year older, we take a look at all the times she created a furor with her sartorial choices.

Radhika brought back the ’90s in this cute black polka dots dress paired. We love how she added a pop of colour with hot pink stilettos. Keeping it simple with her makeup, she completed the look with a pair of hot pink statement earrings.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actor donned a fuchsia colour tie-knot top with a high-waist checkered skirt during the promotions of her last release. The ensemble can be tricky to pull off, but is great example of colour blocking at its best. Stilettos and subtle makeup completed the look.

The classic combination of a plain white T-shirt and denims has stood the test of time, but Radhika packed a punch with a pair of quirky denims with inside-out pockets paired with a corset-like top in white. White stilettos and chunky statement earrings added the finishing touches.

We love how Radhika pulled off this multi-hued blazer dress by Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. The actor perfectly balanced the noisy print of the outfit with a pair of stockings and black stilettos. For makeup, she decided to pull off the ‘no-makeup’ makeup look with side-parted hair and dainty golden earrings.

For the Star Screen Awards 2019, the actor kept it chic in a fitted A-line dress with a lttle slit by Avarofiglio. The burnt orange coloured gown was styled with wet hairstyle look and bold red lips. This is hands down our favourite look of the actor, which was completed with a pair of simple studs.

What do you think about her looks?

