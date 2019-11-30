Here’s how to pull off colour block outfits like Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and more

The trend started almost a decade back. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) The trend started almost a decade back. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Isn’t colour blocking your outfits a great way to uplift your mood and stand out in a crowd? Definitely yes, and looks like Bollywood celebrities believe so too. The trend started almost a decade back when colour block outfits on the ramp, and even off it, were not uncommon. However, the trend then took a backseat. But it did not last long as it made a major comeback this year with many celebrities spotted wearing colour block outfits at events.

Here’s how Bollywood is acing the trend.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari makes quite a statement in this colour block outfit from designer Nikhil Thampi. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, the actor’s look is rounded out with bold wine lips and straight hair. We like how she added some bling to the look by opting to wear a golden choker. Her outfit was teamed with leopard print stilettos.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon slays in this colour block ensemble by Shweta Kapur. The fuchsia silk sash adds a pop of colour to the all-black look. Keeping it simple yet stylish, she teamed her short dress with printed stilletos and opted to keep her hair loose.

Alia Bhatt

The Dear Zindagi actor teamed a one-shoulder bright pink peplum top with a pair of bright peach flare pants from Safiyaa. We like how she kept it minimal on the accessories front. After all, the colours are bold enough to speak for themselves.

Kareena Kapoor

The actor makes a bold choice by choosing to team a sky blue Asos bodysuit with a neon green skirt by Retro Fete. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the spurt of neon colours might seem like an odd choice but trust the actor to pull it off effortlessly. Her look was completed with plastic heels, nude lips and eyes highlighted with slight kohl.

Athiya Shetty

Styled by Ami Patel, Athiya Shetty looks no less than a vision in this colour-block ensemble from Bibhu Mohapatra. We like how she kept it edgy by teaming a bright green one-shoulder satin top with a beige coloured flowy skirt. She pulled her look together with a ponytail and drop earrings.

Let us know what do you think about their looks.

