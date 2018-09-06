Still wondering how to ace the cold-shoulder trend? Take inspiration from these celebs

Here’s how you can ace the cold-shoulder trend. (Source: File Photo) Here’s how you can ace the cold-shoulder trend. (Source: File Photo)

Like it or not, the cold-shoulder has been in the spotlight for sometime now. Right from international red carpets to the movie promotions here at home, the trend has been spotted on almost every celebrity. It is believed that it was Hillary Clinton who first sported a cold-shoulder Donna Karan outfit during the ’90s while she was still the First Lady.

Ever since, cold shoulders have been a recurring style statement. You might have already nailed it, but if you are looking for more inspiration, then here’s help. Take cues out of the style books of our Bollywood celebs.

Fashionable dresses

Anushka Sharma picked up a beautiful blue dress with mustard prints along the neckline, bodice, and hemline from Ritu Kumar. We would love to add this boho maxi dress to our wardrobe as it’s a lovely medley of styles and cuts – with the high neckline and cold-shoulder detailing.

Shilpa Shetty was seen attending a party in a black cold-shoulder and ruffle detail dress from &Other Stories. Her choice of accessories included gold Tribute heels from Yves Saint Laurent and a black Alexander McQueen clutch that added a nice touch to her look.

Alia Bhatt opted for a cold-shoulder, hi-lo floral print slip dress by Prabal Gurung from his Spring 2017 collection, which she teamed with a pair of black heels and natural make-up.

Diana Penty was clad in a cold-shoulder white and pink hydrangea-printed maxi dress from Payal Pratap. Giving accessories a miss, the actor rounded out her look with a pair of sunnies and loosely knotted hair.

Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a drool-worthy gingham dress. The unusual yellow-and-blue dress from Preen By Thornton Bregazzi had a thigh-high slit and a chic decolletage. Letting the focus be on the dress, she kept the accessories minimal with just a pair of earrings.

The Quantico star made another appearance in an ultra-violet dress that she teamed with a matching bag, white Louboutins and retro sunglasses.

Priyanka Chopra in an ultra-violet dress. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra in an ultra-violet dress. (Source: File Photo)

Sonam Kapoor opted for a black fit and flare dress with lace hem and mesh inserts by Self Portrait. She paired the outfit with a pair of earrings by Leshna Shah and embellished Aquazzura sandals.

Chic street styles

Sharma looked lovely in a blush pink, cold-shoulder sweatshirt with tattered details on it, which she wore with a pair of black skinny jeans and ankle length booties. With hair pulled back into a messy ponytail, she rounded off her look with just a hint of pink on her lips, a black backpack, a metallic watch and dark shades.

Anushka Sharma with Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli . (Souce: File Photo)

Sonakshi Sinha was seen wearing a cool blue-striped cold-shoulder number. Sinha’s high-neck top was really summery and it came with frills layered on the sleeves, along with lace on the hems. The Noor actor kept it simple by pairing it with a light wash denim and white pumps.

Sonakshi Sinha in a cold-shoulder top. (Source: File Photo) Sonakshi Sinha in a cold-shoulder top. (Source: File Photo)

Going the traditional way

Kangana Ranaut picked a white sari teamed with a matching cold-shoulder blouse. A perfect example of simple yet chic!

Kangana Ranaut in a sari. (Source: File Photo) Kangana Ranaut in a sari. (Source: File Photo)

Kriti Sanon was seen wearing an all-black number by designer Shehlaa Khan. The cold-shoulder top featured billowy transparent sleeves and she paired it with lacy flared pants. Sukriti Grover accessorised the outfit with a pair of black earrings and a couple of statement rings from Minerali Store.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor was also seen in a black Ridhima Bhasin ensemble that included a chandelier skirt teamed with a scallop shirt that featured a cold shoulder on one side and a cut-out detailing on the other. We love the wonderful combination of modern and ethnic.

For an appearance on Dil Hai Hindustani, Qureshi took the desi route in Manish Malhotra. The beautiful monochrome printed lehenga, with a black shoulder cut-out top, looked perfect on her. Sleek hair and oversized studs from Minerali Store accentuated her look. We think she looked beautiful, don’t you?

What’s your pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

