What is ‘clowncore’, the fashion aesthetic channelled by Harry Styles at Grammys 2023?

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards, held on February 5, was undoubtedly a fashionable affair with a host of celebrities making heads turn on the red carpet. And, one singer whose outfit had everyone talking was Harry Styles as he turned up in a rainbow, harlequin jumpsuit designed by French fashion brand EgonLab.

Showing off his many butterfly and bird tattoos, the colourful overall was encrusted with Swarovski crystals that made the ensemble shimmer as he walked. While Harry is known for his unconventional jumpsuits, this particular ensemble channelled what is now popular as the ‘clowncore’ fashion aesthetic.

Harry Styles arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Harry Styles arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

As the name suggests, clowncore — which has taken over social media — is about all things clown-like – from large shoes and childlike motifs to overalls or suspenders, rainbow stripes, and circus tights. On TikTok, the tag #clowncore has amassed over 198 million views with people embodying this fashion trend in varied ways.

Sara Camposarcone, a TikTok creator, told Refinery29, “I love how fun Clowncore as an aesthetic can be. Clowns and their bright, rainbow-coloured outfits always made me so happy as a kid, and that’s exactly how I feel about clowncore in fashion today. I absolutely adore the clashing prints, fun makeup, and circus-like collars that are so prevalent in this aesthetic. It’s nostalgic and expressive in the best way possible.”

This fashion aesthetic isn’t limited to social media alone and has also seeped down to the runways. For their Fall 2021 collection, several brands including Dior, Undercover, Rick Owens and Nanushka demonstrated elements of the clown aesthetic in the form of harlequin prints or similar motifs. Refinery29 noted that Givenchy’s and Saint Sintra’s Spring 2022 collections showed off clown-like patterns, textures, and colours.

“Puppets and Puppets fall and spring 2020 shows live rent-free in my head — crinoline skirts, dramatic face makeup, and quirky accessories scream Clowncore to me!” added Camposarcone, saying that her favourite clowncore references include Christian Dior’s fall 2003 runway and brands like Moschino, Maison Margiela, and Christopher John Rogers.

After making a splash with his rainbow jumpsuit on the red carpet, Harry changed into a cropped white suit jacket, wide-legged tan-coloured pants, and a shimmery silver top to collect the awards.

Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry’s House” during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry’s House” during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

For his performance, the Watermelon Sugar singer slipped into a silver sequin fringe Gucci catsuit.

Advertisement

Harry Styles performs “As It Was” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Harry Styles performs “As It Was” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!