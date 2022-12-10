scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Deepika Padukone’s pantsuit reminds us of Ranveer Singh’s old look

Deepika wore a pink top, over which she wore an oversized pink blazer, matching trousers and a pair of dark pink pointy-toe heels

The husband-wife duo is often seen sporting similar looks.

Bring us all the shades of pink, because the colour is in vogue and is going to enjoy being in the sartorial spotlight for a while — at least that is what the global fashion trends are suggesting.

Across the world, celebs have been embracing the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, which basically entails wearing a particular bright and vibrant shade of pink, resembling the original Mattel doll’s aesthetic. Recently, actor Deepika Padukone embraced this fashion trend when during the promotional activities for Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film ‘Cirkus‘ — where she has a cameo — the actor donned a pantsuit in the ‘rani pink‘ colour and looked like a million bucks.

The actor’s pictures were shared on Instagram from both her own account and husband Ranveer’s. Check them out.

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone pantsuit, Deepika Padukone pink pantsuit, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, celeb fashion, 'Cirkus' promotions, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@ranveersingh

Deepika wore a pink top, over which she wore an oversized pink blazer, matching trousers and a pair of dark pink pointy-toe heels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

The outfit appeared to have a satin texture. The actor kept the overall look chic and subtle with understated makeup comprising a dark eyeshadow, a lot of mascara, neatly-done eyebrows that appeared to have a bushy texture, a nude shade of lipstick and some highlighter and contouring on the cheeks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika, who was styled by Shaleena Nathani, also added just the right amount of bling with a pair of dangling earrings and some finger rings. Looking absolutely ravishing, she wore her hair in a high ponytail to complete the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

This look of hers, however, reminded us of when Ranveer, some weeks ago, was dripping in fuchsia pink from head to toe. The ‘Padmaavat‘ actor wore the ensemble to an event in Mumbai. For the occasion, he had chosen a Maison Valentino-Pierpaolo Piccioli’s custom Pantone colour ‘Pink PP’ outfit that comprised an oversized buttoned jacket, underneath which he wore a round-neck t-shirt with a comfortable fit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

He had also worn a pair of matching pants and sneakers. The pants had a loose, flared-up bottom and the actor seemed to enjoy this look.

Who wore the pantsuit better?

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 02:25:35 pm
Happy birthday, Dia Mirza: Times the 'Thappad' actor mesmerised with her graceful ethnic looks
