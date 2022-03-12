Circular Design Challenge 2022 announces shortlist of six fashion entrepreneurs; winner to be declared on March 24

March 12, 2022 3:10:34 pm
The fourth edition of Circular Design Challenge (CDC) has announced a shortlist of six emerging design entrepreneurs on Saturday. The winner of the much-coveted challenge will be declared post a final competitive round on March 24 — Sustainable Fashion Day, at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.
Notably, Circular Design Challenge is a platform and award for design entrepreneurs working in circular fashion, an initiative by R|Elan Fashion for Earth, in association with FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week and United Nations and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
The finalists are CHAMAR by Sudheer Rajbhar, Humanity Centred Designs by Vishal Tolambia, Pieux by Pratyush Kumar, Sanah Sharma by Sanah Sharma, SATAT by Radhika Malhotra and Thaely by Ashay Bhave.
The six finalists will present their case and collections to the final jury in a bid to join the league of previous winners of the platform – ‘I was a Sari’ from season 1, ‘Malai’ from season 2 and ‘Bandit’ from season 3.
Talking about the fourth edition of Circular Design Challenge, Vipul Shah, COO – Petrochemicals Business, Reliance Industries Ltd said, “We started the Circular Design Challenge, to accomplish the vision of our chairman Mr Mukesh Ambani, to turn India into a world leader in adoption of sustainable and green manufacturing practices.”
“Over the past four seasons, the popularity of the Circular Design Challenge has grown exponentially. It has now become a big movement in the Indian fashion industry which is nurturing talent in the sustainable and environment-friendly sphere. The Circular Design Challenge has been a tremendous success in India, and we are now contemplating to expand its scope globally,” Shah added.
The finalists were shortlisted by a jury comprising Archana Datta – SCP and Circular Economy Expert at the Asian Institute of Technology, Darshana Gajare – RISE Worldwide, Karishma Shahani – Design Mentor, Pranav Khanna – Business Mentor, and Rakesh Bali – Reliance Industries Ltd.
“The final six start-ups were shortlisted following a rigorous online pitch and evaluation process that considered circular design, environmental and social impact, business plans and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” the official release said.
They will be nurtured through various mentorships, aimed to empower them to be true agents of change through their business and innovations. The sessions will equip them with knowledge and skills across design and product development, business and marketing, circularity principles and life cycle analysis.
Based on these mentorship programs, each of the six selected entrepreneurs will be expected to present a pitch to the jury live on Sustainable Fashion Day at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. The final winner selection will also include the People’s Choice, where the public can vote, and results will be added to the main score.
“The UN Environment Programme is committed to providing strategic leadership and encouraging sector-wide collaboration to accelerate a transition towards a sustainable and circular textile value chain. In collaboration with UN in India, we are pleased to continue our partnership with the 4th edition of the ‘Circular Design Challenge’, to identify and encourage talented designers advancing circular design in India,” Atul Bagai, Head, United Nations Environment Programme Country Office, India, said.
He added: “This year, UNEP has taken a step forward by mentoring the finalists of CDC on key aspects such as Sustainable Fashion Communication and Use of Science-based Tools and Lifecycle Thinking. We congratulate all participants and the finalists for their innovative thinking and passion for bringing about a positive change.”
The winner will be felicitated with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakhs by Reliance Industries Ltd’s R|Elan to convert their sustainable fashion idea into an impactful business reality. He/she will also get the opportunity to showcase their sustainable fashion collection at the next FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.
Designed by CDC 2021 winner, Satyajit Vetoskar of Bandit, the winning trophy, to be introduced for the first time, will be made from discarded wood and metal.
This year, the program received over 55 applications from across India as well as the United Kingdom and Germany.
