Christmas Party Outfit Ideas: A celeb-guide to best party outfits

Christmas 2019 Outfit Ideas: Christmas is here, and there is a festive cheer in the air. So it is also time to take out those pair of heels, your favourite eye shadow palettes and of course, the dazzling dresses. However, we suggest you to ditch the regular little black dress and experiment with different looks this year. And goes without saying that different Christmas parties means different outfit options. If you’re having a low-key dinner party with family, opt for a solid simple red dress. For your office Christmas party, you can style a crisp white shirt with a metallic or sequin skirt, adding equal parts of chic and glamour to your outfit. If you are stepping out for a party with your friends, pick out a sparkling coordinated set.

The challenge is to create a distinctive look. Fret not, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of 5 celebrity-approved looks that will ensure that you stand out.

Deepika Padukone

Looking to wear something classic? Take your cue from the Piku actor and opt for a calf-length, form-fitting dress — much like the Emilia Wickstead creation she is seen wearing. The actor teamed her dress with elaborate Giuseppe Zanotti heels and diamond ear cuffs. For makeup, she went for shimmery black eye make-up, bronzed cheeks and a nude lip. Elevate your plain black dress by styling it with statement heels and bling or stone-encrusted jewellery.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma caught our attention with this outfit, so why not opt for something similar and stand out? The actor dazzled in this metallic dress with statement sleeves from designer Sonam Parmar Jhawar. Styled by celebrity stylist Alia Al Rufai, the chic look was rounded out with poker-straight hair, mauve undertones on her eyes and nude pink lips.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actor opted for a red blazer dress by Fleur du Mal, but gave the look a millennial twist by pairing it with a pair of white chunky sneakers. The choice of footwear gave her dress a casual spin. She chose to keep her look fuss-free by skipping on heavy jewellery and makeup. Super straight hair, a hint of lip gloss and a generous amount of mascara completed her look.

Ananya Panday

This is the season to wear red, and Ananya Panday rightly proves it in this red off-shoulder dress by Rutu Neeva. She teamed her dress with red strappy heels and hair tied in a neat ponytail with a few strands left loose. Styled by Ami Patel, her make-up was simple, with a flawless base and a hint of pink on her lips.

Katrina Kaif

Looking for something chic? Take some inspiration from Katrina Kaif, who looks stunning in this lace ensemble. She effortlessly nails the look, and keeps the classy vibe going by opting for minimal make-up. Pro-tip: when you’re experimenting with your outfit, let it take centrestage; keep everything else basic.

