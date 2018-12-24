Bollywood-inspired Christmas party wear ideas

Christmas 2018 Outfit Ideas: Christmas is the time to bring out your inner fashionista. It is also the occasion that calls for wearing something bright and vibrant. Since LBD’s have become too mainstream, you can opt for shimmery outfits or the classic LRD (little red dress).

Advertising

In case you are confused with all the options, here’s some inspiration.

Sara Ali Khan’s red mini has elegance written all over it. We love the deep V-cut collared outfit with puff sleeves and her styling with just a statement ring and simple earrings. You can either go for red lips and mascara-heavy make-up combo or you can opt for smokey eyes and nude lips.

Shraddha Kapoor is an inspiration in this gorgeous golden dress from Zara. Completely statement-worthy, even her make-up and hair, complete with the winged eyeliner, nude lip shade and sleek hairdo are near perfection.

Advertising

Kareena Kapoor Khan in this mirror detailing dress from Atelier Zuhra is a head turner. And you can be one too, if you follow her footsteps. Keep the accessories and make-up minimal and let the outfit do the talking.

Anushka Sharma in this pink sequin midi dress from Temperley London is a vision. Pick up a striking outfit like her and half the battle is won.

Shilpa Shetty was seen in a red satin top from Zara teamed with a silver, shimmery skirt by Shweta Kapur. A pair of silver stilettos and oversized jhumkas from H&M were accessorised with her outfit. You too can mix and match like the reality TV show judge.

Karisma Kapoor in this Julien Macdonald sequin metallic dress is a stunner. But more than the dress, it is her make-up and sleek hairdo that are the real winners.

If you don’t have a problem going all the way, then take inspiration from Khushi Kapoor. Red dress. Check. Black heels. Check. Statement earrings. Check.

Whose look would you like to recreate for your Christmas party?