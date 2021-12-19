Confused about Christmas outfit? Alia Bhatt’s latest look can be the perfect inspiration

Christmas is almost here and it’s time to revel in the festive spirit. As you enthusiastically deck up your Christmas trees and decorate your home, don’t forget to select a perfect party outfit for yourself that is not just apt for the festival but also suitable in this chilly weather. If you are perplexed about what to wear, take cues from Alia Bhatt who just wore the chicest Christmas outfit ever!

For the promotions of her upcoming release Brahmastra, Alia decked up in a glittery bomber jacket in shades of turquoise, blue and pink by designer Aniket Satam. It was paired with a fitted shimmery faux leather mini skirt. Sheer black stockings elevated her look.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, she ditched all accessories and adorned just a couple of statement gold rings. The actor wore her hair in a sleek ponytail, giving the look a neat finish.

To add the finishing touches, she opted for shimmery eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, mascara laden eyes, nude lip colour, and blushed and highlighted cheeks.

Earlier, for the motion poster release of the film, the Raazi actor had slipped into a stunning red dress with platform red heels.

The dress featured a cut-out bodice and a high-waist skirt that trailed off into a transparent train.

What are you wearing this Christmas?

