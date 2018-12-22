Christmas make-up tips you can use for the party

It is the last month of the year and it is time to attend parties and host some. It is also the time to bid farewell to this year but not before decorating the Christmas Tree and getting yourself ready for that party.

Christmas parties are as much about the beautiful tree as much as it is about the bright dresses, the bright red mouth and the smokey eyes. Much like New Year, what you wear and how wear them at Christmas parties need some careful thought. And while there are celebrities to give you fashion inspiration, in case you need some make-up inspiration, we have you covered.

Christmas is the time to light up things and what better way then getting your eye-make up right and experimenting with it at the same time.

If you are going for sequin dresses or tops, take some tips from make-up artist Hung Vanngo and try the smokey eyes. It automatically adds a drama quotient to the entire look. You can choose a nude shade of lipstick with it.

Watch how to do smokey eyes.

In case you are not too keen on smokey eyes, you can go for maroon eye make-up or even green.

In case sequins is not your pick for the attire, you can always add some shine with glittery eye shadow or a blush of red, like make-up artist Patrick Ta shows.

And if you want to keep the eye make-up, then red lipstick is all you need to make you party ready. Nothing adds more glamour than a bright shade of lipstick.

So, what are you planning to do?