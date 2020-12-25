Christmas 2020: B-town is celebrating in the most fashionable manner; see pics

Have you been celebrating like your favourite stars? (Photo: Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Christmas is finally here and we couldn’t be more pleased. Our social media feed is filled with people sitting under the mistletoe with their loved ones, yummy plum cakes, and candy canes. Bollywood, meanwhile, has also been celebrating the joyous occasion in the choicest of ensembles. If you have missed the pictures, worry not, for we have you covered.

From Nick-Priyanka to Ananya Panday and Kareena Kapoor, take a look at who wore what.

Nick- Priyanka

Indeed in full Christmas spirit — the London weather has nothing on the couple! They can be seen in cosy puffer long jackets — while Nick opted for a black one, Priyanka stuck to the white variant.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is all smiles for the picture, posing in a warm red sweater with light pink stripes and beige fitted trousers. Sans makeup, her look was completed with a pair of golden hoops.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan celebrated Christmas at home with her family. This heartwarming Instagram post shows Khan and her daughter in matching nightsuits. We honestly believe this is the best way one could celebrate Christmas — matching nightsuits, loved ones and lots of surprises! Don’t you think too?

Kareena- Saif

Mom-to-be Kareena wore a gorgeous one-shoulder black dress styled with a silver necklace. Saif too opted for a black shirt. The duo looked amazing together and all set for the celebrations.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre kept it simple with a red shirt and a basic washed out pair of denim while happily posing with her furry friend!

Karisma Kapoor

The Kapoor family celebrated the occasion with a delectable Christmas spread and Karisma was spotted in a green sequin dress. We love how her classic red lip goes well not only with the occasion but her outfit too!

