Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and gang glam up for Christmas bash

Christmas is here and Bollywood is totally in tune with the festive vibe with their colourful parties and stunning outfits. There were multiple parties hosted by Bollywood celebrities on Christmas Eve, which saw the likes of Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others in attendance.

Kareena and her girl gang dressed to impress. While Karisma Kapoor stepped out in a red shimmery dress from Kooples and Giuseppe Zanotti heels, Kareena picked casuals – an olive tank top and black flared trousers.

Sara Ali Khan, who is quite busy promoting her upcoming movie Simmba, posted pictures with her dad Saif Ali Khan , her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and the cute munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan, The actor picked an animal-print jumpsuit from River Island for the occasion.

Malaika Arora, who was also present at Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash and at a Bandra church for the night mass chose to go with a metallic silver sequin pantsuit for the evening.

Keeping her make-up rather simple, she rounded off the look with an emerald pendant and silver shimmery heels.