Chrissy Teigen keeps it chic as she dances to this Parineeti Chopra-Varun Dhawan song

Chrissy Teigen often takes to Instagram to share little things about her life with her followers. This time, she made a grand appearance looking striking in an elaborate ruffle top which she teamed with a pair of jeans. In the video shared, she can be seen inside a neon-lit room with her hair tied in a messy knot. But what really, in all honesty, had our attention was the song playing in the background.

John Legend might have penned several songs for Teigen, but in the video at least, she can be seen grooving to a Hindi song, a specific Bollywood number ‘Jaaneman Aah‘ from the film Dishoom. The 2016-film starred Varun Dhawan, and this special number featured Parineeti Chopra.

Check out the video here.

In case you want to revisit the song, listen to it here.

Needless to say, people on social media were thrilled to see this, with many commenting on the song and asking whether she liked it. But soon, the original stars themselves — Parineeti and Varun — joined in.

While Parineeti gave her approval for the choice of the song, writing, “Song choice APPROVED Chrissy”, Varun chimed in saying, “It’s time u bust some moves here Chrissy #jaanemanaah.”

Of course, Legend, too, had something to say, as he wrote to his wife: “This is the content we paid to see”.

We cannot really disagree!

