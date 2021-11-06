Chrissy Teigen adorns gorgeous saris by Indian designer for Diwali festivities; take a look

November 6, 2021 2:10:49 pm
American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, recently, attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Diwali bash with her husband and singer-songwriter, John Legend. Chrissy set the internet on fire as she posted a series of pictures wearing two gorgeous saris, looking like a million bucks.
She left us awestruck in a lilac-coloured sari from the Indian label Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. The sari featured a pre-pleated pallu with heavy golden embellishments and was paired with a matching full-sleeved embellished blouse with a sweetheart neckline.
View this post on Instagram
The look was accessorised with a statement mang tikka and matching heavy earrings, elevating this stunning look further. She left her sleek straight hair open in a middle partition and rounded off this look with winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.
View this post on Instagram
In another look, Chrissy was seen wearing a nude tulle sari from the same label. The sari was completely embellished with gold reflective acrylics and sequins and featured a thigh-high slit and a sheer pallu. It was paired with a matching bralette with a plunging neckline and 3D embellished straps.
View this post on Instagram
The beautiful ensemble was accessorised with golden strappy heels, embellished bangles, mang tikka and matching earrings. She gave the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, filled-in eyebrows, heavily blushed cheeks and glossy lips. Her poker-straight hair was left open in middle-partition.
What do you think about Chrissy’s saree looks?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-