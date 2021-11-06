scorecardresearch
Chrissy Teigen adorns gorgeous saris by Indian designer for Diwali festivities; take a look

Chrissy set the internet on fire as she posted a series of pictures wearing two gorgeous saris, looking like a million bucks.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 6, 2021 2:10:49 pm
Chrissy TeigenChrissy Teigen looked gorgeous in this sari. (Source: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram)

American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, recently, attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Diwali bash with her husband and singer-songwriter, John Legend. Chrissy set the internet on fire as she posted a series of pictures wearing two gorgeous saris, looking like a million bucks.

She left us awestruck in a lilac-coloured sari from the Indian label Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. The sari featured a pre-pleated pallu with heavy golden embellishments and was paired with a matching full-sleeved embellished blouse with a sweetheart neckline.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) 

The look was accessorised with a statement mang tikka and matching heavy earrings, elevating this stunning look further. She left her sleek straight hair open in a middle partition and rounded off this look with winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

ALSO READ |Diwali celebrations: Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh nail ethnic looks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) 

In another look, Chrissy was seen wearing a nude tulle sari from the same label. The sari was completely embellished with gold reflective acrylics and sequins and featured a thigh-high slit and a sheer pallu. It was paired with a matching bralette with a plunging neckline and 3D embellished straps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) 

The beautiful ensemble was accessorised with golden strappy heels, embellished bangles, mang tikka and matching earrings. She gave the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, filled-in eyebrows, heavily blushed cheeks and glossy lips. Her poker-straight hair was left open in middle-partition.

What do you think about Chrissy’s saree looks?

