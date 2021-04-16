‘Chose to celebrate my body in this artful way’: Hayley Hasselhoff on making the cover of Playboy

Now, more than ever, we should be grounded in the exploration of self and feel encouraged to celebrate ourselves in ways that feel most authentic, the model has said. (Photo: Instagram/@hhasselhoff)

In a first, Hayley Hasselhoff, the 28-year-old daughter of actor David Hasselhoff, has become the first ever plus-size model to make it to the European cover of ‘Playboy‘. She covers Playboy Germany’s latest issue, and in an Instagram post, the model broke the news and wrote: “I am deeply humbled and honoured to be the first ever curve model on a European cover of PLAYBOY @playboygermany.”

She continued the post writing that she is “overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment”.

“I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies’ standards of beauty,” she further stated in the caption, which ran alongside her cover photo, in which she has been pictured wearing a red robe.

“My relationship with my body has always stemmed from my relationship with my mental wellbeing. With May being Mental Health Awareness month, I feel empowered to be able to wake up and know that I get to live unapologetically myself. I hope to inspire women to face their fears of the unknown and to lead a life of purpose in which your body does not define you,” she wrote.

The aesthetically-shot pictures were also shared on the official Instagram profile of Playboy Germany.

In her post, the model also said that if there was one thing she would want to tell her younger self, “it would be that you are worthy just as you are”.

“Now, more than ever, we should be grounded in the exploration of self and feel encouraged to celebrate ourselves in ways that feel most authentic. I can only hope this cover will allow women to know that they are loved, valued and desired just as they are – right here, right now.”

An ET Online report states that in an interview with The Daily Mail, Hayley — who has been modelling since she was 14 — had said her parents are supportive of her latest project.

“My dad is very supportive in the choices I make for my own career. My mum and my dad are always very supportive in everything that I have done. We all have different journeys in the curve industry, but for me, I started out as a curve model and I am still a curve model today. To see the progression of where I’ve gone, to where I am today, I think they’re both very, very supportive and they believe in me and all the choices I make in my own career, just like I do for them.”

