Chitrangada Singh blends black and white for two looks, but do they work for her?

Monochrome seems to be a hit this season and several celebrities in the recent past were spotted donning variations of black-and-white combinations. The latest to join is Chitrangada Singh. The actor, who turned producer with Soorma, donned not one but two monochrome looks and while she nailed one, she disappointed in the other.

Styled by Eshaa Amiin in both the instances, Singh wore a black blazer in one and teamed it up with a black lace camisole and matching black flared pants. Although Singh does look lovely, the outfit by Lavish Alice does nothing for her.

In the second look, however, Singh hit the ball out of the park. She donned a black and white pleated gown by Alpana Neeraj and looked scorching. We loved the ruffle detailing and the way it added a dramatic touch to the entire look. The monochrome ensemble did a great job in accentuating her svelte frame.

Only recently, Tamannaah Bhatia did a great job in a tiered dress from Curated Closet. She quite simply aced the monochrome style. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the black belt cinched at the waist added a great touch to it.

Taapsee Paanu, on the other hand, wore a monochrome sheer top and a sequin skirt from the label Sameer Madan and left us disappointed.

Taapsee Pannu in a Sameer Madan dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu in a Sameer Madan dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

