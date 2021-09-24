Chinese fashion label pulls children’s clothing line after backlash for ‘racist’ prints

Chinese fashion label JNBY has pulled a children’s clothing line after receiving complaints about prints suggestive of racial violence and phrases such as “let me touch you”.

The label, according to Agence France-Presse, also apologised for the collection after their designs were widely circulated on Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. “We have immediately pulled all the related product series from our shelves, revoked relevant publicity material, and set up a specialised group to investigate internally,” the brand shared in a statement on social media.

One of the photos reportedly showed an outfit with the English words, “The whole place is full of Indians. I will take this gun and blow them to pieces.” Another featured cartoons of a boy being shot with multiple arrows.

“I used to like their adult’s clothing, but didn’t expect their children’s line to be so sinister!” read a social media user’s comment.

Another wrote, “This is not a problem that can be solved with an apology.”

The designer label further said that it has opened channels for refund.

JNBY, founded in 1994, is headquartered in Hangzhou. Its net profit for the most recent financial year was around 624 million yuan (Rs 7,11,69,94,560).

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!