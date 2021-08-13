scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 13, 2021
Must Read

Chinese PLA Navy launches own clothing line for aircraft carrier

The fashion line has been manufactured by Glory Made, that had earlier designed the carrier's logo as well as a line of basketball caps and sunglasses to go with it

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 13, 2021 5:30:27 pm
clothing lineThe collecton includes t-shirts, jackets, a cold-weather parka, coveralls, board and basketball shorts. (representational, source: pixabay)

China’s People Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), which launched the country’s first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier Shandong in 2017, is now coming up with its own clothing line for it.

The clothing line was unveiled with a photoshoot in which models posed in front of the Shandong ship, wearing workwear with casual items featuring cartoon graphics like a robot panda.

The collection includes t-shirts, jackets, a cold-weather parka, coveralls, board and basketball shorts, according to a CNN report, as China hopes to increase the popularity of its military among citizens. Besides apparel, they have been creating their own military blockbusters.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The outlet quotes a PLA Navy website, according to which, the clothing lets Shandong workers show their pride by telling the world, “I am from the Shandong ship of the Chinese Navy…This is the proudest proclamation of sailors.”

Also Read |Lounging at home: How comfort clothing has reigned in the pandemic

According to reports, the fashion line has been manufactured by Glory Made, that had earlier designed the carrier’s logo as well as a line of basketball caps and sunglasses to go with it.

The new products are aimed for a “more youthful feel to attract the public’s interest in naval culture and to allow them to feel the positive energy the aircraft carrier has brought to the country,” according to Global Times.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Shobha Broota, Mekhala Bahl, new art exhibition, gallery espace, september art exhibitions, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, Shobha Broota | Mekhala Bahl news, who is Shobha Broota, what is abstract art, abstract art in contemporary world,
Two solo exhibitions trace abstract art in the contemporary context

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 13: Latest News

Advertisement