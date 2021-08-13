Chinese PLA Navy launches own clothing line for aircraft carrier

China’s People Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), which launched the country’s first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier Shandong in 2017, is now coming up with its own clothing line for it.

The clothing line was unveiled with a photoshoot in which models posed in front of the Shandong ship, wearing workwear with casual items featuring cartoon graphics like a robot panda.

The collection includes t-shirts, jackets, a cold-weather parka, coveralls, board and basketball shorts, according to a CNN report, as China hopes to increase the popularity of its military among citizens. Besides apparel, they have been creating their own military blockbusters.

The outlet quotes a PLA Navy website, according to which, the clothing lets Shandong workers show their pride by telling the world, “I am from the Shandong ship of the Chinese Navy…This is the proudest proclamation of sailors.”

According to reports, the fashion line has been manufactured by Glory Made, that had earlier designed the carrier’s logo as well as a line of basketball caps and sunglasses to go with it.

The new products are aimed for a “more youthful feel to attract the public’s interest in naval culture and to allow them to feel the positive energy the aircraft carrier has brought to the country,” according to Global Times.