Chikankari can never go out of style, proves Alaya F

Working from home can get really monotonous and boring if you opt to be in your PJs all the time. We agree that they are super comfortable, but then you cant really wear them for a video call with your colleagues or boss. So in case you are clueless about what to wear at home for an e-meeting and still be comfortable in that attire, then we have you covered. Alaya F recently posted a picture in a chikankari outfit, and we were all eyes.

In a series of sunkissed snapshots, the actor was seen wearing a peach chinkari kurta with comfy white pants featuring hand embroidery. The young starlet styled her outfit with a pair of silver earrings. Take a look at the pictures below:

During the promotions of her debut release, Alaya stepped out in a number of fashionable looks. At one event, she was seen in a white, sleeveless top paired with a black latex skirt. Apart from being very chic, we loved what the t-shirt read: “The future is female”. The look was rounded out with heavy mascara, lovely black earrings and hair parted at the centre.

She was also spotted looking lovely in a pink co-ord set from Jyotsna Bisht. It accentuated her svelte frame very well and we like that the look was kept understated and simple.

What is your favourite lockdown look?

