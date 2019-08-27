Chhichhore promotions: Shraddha Kapoor gives major fashion goals in these chic outfits

Shraddha Kapoor’s style game is almost always on point, and with the actor busy promoting her upcoming film Chhichhore we cannot get enough of her latest looks. In case you have any doubts, see for yourself.

Advertising

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Kapoor was recently seen looking ravishing in an emerald green strapless metallic dress from Daniele Carlotta. We really liked the way shiny dress was rounded out with smokey eyes, unkempt hair and metallic strappy heels.

At another event, she was spotted looking lovely in a skirt and printed top combo. Styled by Patel again, we really like the way the bright floral top was paired with a plain white skirt which featured a front slit, giving it a chic twist. The ensemble, from the label Amur, was rounded out with hair pinned at the back, a shade of green eye shadow and pointed heels.

Keeping up with her fondness for floral prints, she was spotted in a yellow floral dress from the label Black Halo. The plunging neckline, the pleats and the pockets made it both a chic and a convenient attire. The look was rounded out with hair parted at the centre, nude make-up palette and matching yellow footwear.

Advertising

The actor also gave a lesson in elegant dressing as she stepped out wearing a white shirt corset dress from the label Danielle Guizio. The actor nailed the all-white look and we really like how she completed it with hair styled in a neat bun and hint of metallic eye shadow.

What do you think of her latest looks?