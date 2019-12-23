Chhappak promotions: Deepika Padukone steps out in two different looks; see pics

What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: APH Image | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: APH Image | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming film, Chhappak and was recently spotted in two different looks. In one of the looks, the actor was seen in a floral ensemble by Anamika Khanna. It consisted of a well-fitted top, paired with a long jacket and teamed with a matching flared pants. Although the prints were a bit noisy, the actor carried it off. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a ponytail and a minimal make-up.

Deepika Padukone looking pretty Anamika Khanna ensemble. (Source: APH Images) Deepika Padukone looking pretty Anamika Khanna ensemble. (Source: APH Images)

In another dress, the actor went for a summery look as she stepped out in a checkered co-ord set from the label Anna Mason. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look worked for the knotted crop top and the button-down skirt. The look was rounded out with hair tied at the back and was accessorised with fun gold earrings.

Deepika Padukone stepped out giving summer vibes.(Source: APH Images) Deepika Padukone stepped out giving summer vibes.(Source: APH Images)

Prior to this, the actor was spotted looking lovely in a floral-printed Sabyasachi sari at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019 red carpet. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a bun and completed with kohl-rimmed eyes, filled-in eyebrows and brown matte eyeshadow.

Deepika Padukone wore print on print ensemble while attending Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone wore print on print ensemble while attending Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was an epitome of grace and elegance as she paired her drape with a similar pattern floral strappy blouse. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor was an epitome of grace and elegance as she paired her drape with a similar pattern floral strappy blouse. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor has donned saris from the designer often from the past and she always manages to impress.

What do you think of her recent looks?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd