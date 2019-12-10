Chhapaak trailer launch: Deepika Padukone steps out in black Emilia Wickstead outfit

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The trailer of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey-starrer Chhapaak, which is scheduled to release on January 10, 2010, was released today in Mumbai. The actors were seen attending the event, and the film’s lead actor and producer Deepika Padukone stepped out in a black dress. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, she looked lovely in the Emilia Wickstead outfit.

The look was rounded out with hair neatly parted at the side, statement earrings and a nude make-up palette.

Deepika Padukone opted for Giuseppe Zanotti heels to complete her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone opted for Giuseppe Zanotti heels to complete her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Vikrant Massey, who looked rather dapper in a fun t-shirt which he paied with a beige blazer and matching trousers.

Vikrant Massey rounded out his look with white sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vikrant Massey rounded out his look with white sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Padukone was seen in a black outfit at the Star Screen Awards. The Piku actor looked stunning in the one-shouldered black gown from Alex Perry which featured a cape. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the outfit flattered her svelte frame very well. It was rounded out with smokey eyes and a messy hairdo.

Deepika Padukone looked lovely in black. (Source: APH Image) Deepika Padukone looked lovely in black. (Source: APH Image)

The actor was also seen looking stunning in an Anamika Khanna sari at the Times Litfest in Delhi, where she launched Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar, a biography on the late actor. She had stepped out in a lovely white and golden embroidered sari which was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The look was rounded out with a statement choker, matching earrings and hair tied in a bun.

Deepika Padukone looked lovely at the event. (Source: APH Image) Deepika Padukone looked lovely at the event. (Source: APH Image)

