Chhapaak screening: To nobody’s surprise, Deepika Padukone opts for a Sabyasachi sari

Deepika Padukone’s maiden production, Chhapaak, is all set to release, and the actor along with husband Ranveer Singh, her family members and several other celebrities attended the screening Wednesday evening. For the event, she chose to wear a Sabyasachi sari — a designer was often seen wearing during her promotional tour. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Padukone was seen in a midnight blue sequin sari teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes, blush pink lipstick and dainty earrings.

The wet hair look did go with the look, but we feel the actor went a bit overboard with the sequins. The clunky bangles did not really help.

Singh, on the other hand, had stepped out in an overcoat and accessorised it with oversized glasses.

Her entire family was there to support her. Her father, Prakash Padukone went for a blue blazer while her mother, Ujjala was seen in a black and gold ethnic ensemble. Her sister, Anisha was seen in a beige top and black pants.

The actor has donned the designer’s creation quite a number of times throughout the promotions. At one event, she was seen in a lovely oceanic blue sari by Sabyasachi which was paired with floral printed full-sleeve blouse. The look, like this time, was rounded out with smokey eyes, nude shade of lipstick and hair tied in a bun.

