Chhapaak screening: Rekha steps out looking ageless like always

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak is all set to release on January 10, and the film was recently screened for the film fraternity. As expected, the event was attended by Padukone, Ranveer Singh and a host of other celebrities. But our attention was fixed on Rekha, who turned up like she had not aged a day.

The veteran actor was seen in her quintessential gold Kanjivaram sari which was paired with a full sleeve intricately self-embroidered golden blouse. The look was accessorised with statement earrings, a matching potli, and bright red lipstick.

The Piku actor attended the event donning a midnight blue sequin sari from Sabyasachi. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the sari was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes, blush pink lipstick, and accessorised with earrings and clunky bangles.

Singh looked dapper in an overcoat which was accessorised with oversized glasses.

The actor was seen with her entire family — her father, Prakash Padukone was seen in a blue blazer while her mother, Ujjala, stepped out in a black suit set which has golden embroidery on it. Her sister, Anisha, kept in casual in a beige top and black pants.

The screening of Chhapaak was a star-studded affair, but Rekha, like always held her own.

