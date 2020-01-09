Follow Us:
Thursday, January 09, 2020

Chhapaak screening: Rekha steps out looking ageless like always

Rekha was seen in a quintessential gold Kanjivaram sari. Take a look at the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 9, 2020 3:50:54 pm
Deepika Padukone, deepika padukone Chhapaak screening, rekha, rekha at chhapaak screening, deepika padukone Chhapaak promotions, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Deepika Padukone print on print sari, Deepika Padukone Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari lokmat awards, indian express news What do you think of her look? (Source: APH Image | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak is all set to release on January 10, and the film was recently screened for the film fraternity. As expected, the event was attended by Padukone, Ranveer Singh and a host of other celebrities. But our attention was fixed on Rekha, who turned up like she had not aged a day.

The veteran actor was seen in her quintessential gold Kanjivaram sari which was paired with a full sleeve intricately self-embroidered golden blouse. The look was accessorised with statement earrings, a matching potli, and bright red lipstick.

chhapaak screening, rekha, rekha deepika padukone, rekha at chhapaak screening, indian express, indian express news Rekha at Chhapaak screening. (Source: APH Image) chhapaak screening, rekha, rekha deepika padukone, rekha at chhapaak screening, indian express, indian express news Rekha looked like she had not aged a day. (Source: APH Image)

The Piku actor attended the event donning a midnight blue sequin sari from Sabyasachi. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the sari was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes, blush pink lipstick, and accessorised with earrings and clunky bangles.

Deepika Padukone at the screening of her film. (Source: APH Image) She chose a Sabyasachi sari for the event. (Source: APH Image)

Singh looked dapper in an overcoat which was accessorised with oversized glasses.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the event. (Source: APH Image)

The actor was seen with her entire family — her father, Prakash Padukone was seen in a blue blazer while her mother, Ujjala, stepped out in a black suit set which has golden embroidery on it. Her sister, Anisha, kept in casual in a beige top and black pants.

Deepika Padukone with her family. (Source: APH Image)

The screening of Chhapaak was a star-studded affair, but Rekha, like always held her own.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Express Wanderlust: Spend a tranquil and rejuvenating weekend in Orchha
Express Wanderlust: Spend a tranquil and rejuvenating weekend in Orchha

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 09: Latest News

Advertisement