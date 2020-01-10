Chhapaak release: Deepika Padukone goes ethnic as she visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Deepika Padukone, whose latest film Chhapaak released Friday, was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area to seek blessings. The actor who turned producer with the Mughna Gulzar directorial, is seen opposite Vikrant Massey in the film that narrates the story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. And much like most of her promotional looks, the actor impressed us with her elegance yet again as she looked lovely in a beige coloured suit set.
The outfit, which featured delicate embroidery and golden motifs, was paired with a matching sheer dupatta. She teamed her minimalistic traditional outfit — which we feel is perfect for a nice family gathering or event — with a pair of statement jhumkis, and kept her hair tied in a ponytail. Subtle make-up and a pair of simple juttis rounded out the look.
Take a look at the pictures below:
At the screening in Mumbai, the leading lady stepped out in a sari by her go-to designer — Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actor was seen in a midnight blue sequin sari teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes, blush pink lipstick and dainty earrings.
The wet hair look did go with the look, but we feel the actor went a bit overboard with the sequins. The clunky bangles did not really help.
What do you think of her latest look?
