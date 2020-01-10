Chhapaak release: Deepika Padukone goes ethnic as she visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Deepika Padukone’s minimalistic ethnic wear is a wardrobe must-have. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Deepika Padukone’s minimalistic ethnic wear is a wardrobe must-have. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Deepika Padukone, whose latest film Chhapaak released Friday, was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area to seek blessings. The actor who turned producer with the Mughna Gulzar directorial, is seen opposite Vikrant Massey in the film that narrates the story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. And much like most of her promotional looks, the actor impressed us with her elegance yet again as she looked lovely in a beige coloured suit set.

The outfit, which featured delicate embroidery and golden motifs, was paired with a matching sheer dupatta. She teamed her minimalistic traditional outfit — which we feel is perfect for a nice family gathering or event — with a pair of statement jhumkis, and kept her hair tied in a ponytail. Subtle make-up and a pair of simple juttis rounded out the look.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The Piku actor looked lovely in traditional wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Piku actor looked lovely in traditional wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With Chhapaak, Deepika has started her journey as a Bollywood producer. (Source: Varinder Chawla) With Chhapaak, Deepika has started her journey as a Bollywood producer. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor kept her look basic and fuss-free. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor kept her look basic and fuss-free. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She was seen seeking blessings at the temple in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She was seen seeking blessings at the temple in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

At the screening in Mumbai, the leading lady stepped out in a sari by her go-to designer — Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actor was seen in a midnight blue sequin sari teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes, blush pink lipstick and dainty earrings.

Deepika Padukone at the screening of her film. (Source: APH Image) Deepika Padukone at the screening of her film. (Source: APH Image)

She chose a Sabyasachi sari for the event. (Source: APH Image) She chose a Sabyasachi sari for the event. (Source: APH Image)

The wet hair look did go with the look, but we feel the actor went a bit overboard with the sequins. The clunky bangles did not really help.

What do you think of her latest look?

