Chhapaak release: Deepika Padukone is giving us fashion goals in muted colours

Deepika Padukone’s much-anticipated film, Chhapaak has released but the actor is not done with giving us some major fashion goals. For the promotions of the film, the actor looked graceful as always but this time she ditched bright colours and opted for muted shades. We are not complaining since the season calls for a colour pallet that consists of neutrals and of course, white.

Recently, Padukone stepped out in an all-white ensemble. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actor wore a white denim shirt dress which was clinched to the waist with silver sleek button detailing. The shirt dress was pulled together with a pleated chiffon skirt, all from Fyodorgolan. The look was completed with light pastel pink suede stilettos and for her accessories, she went for circular danglers with coin detailing.

She was styled by Shaleena Nathani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She was styled by Shaleena Nathani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A hint of slight kohl accentuated Padukone’s almond-shaped eyes. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) A hint of slight kohl accentuated Padukone’s almond-shaped eyes. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

For her makeup, the actor went for a soft-dewy base and a light brown eye shadow on her lids with slight kohl to accentuate her almond eyes. Adding to the base was a light pink cheek tint, giving her just the right amount of flush of colour. To round it off, she went for light red terracotta lips.

A dewy base and a red terracotta lip completed the look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) A dewy base and a red terracotta lip completed the look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While looking radiant in white, she also effortlessly pulled off her neutrals. Styled by Nathani again, the actor had stepped out in a plain jumpsuit which looked both chic and classy. The half-sleeved beige jumpsuit by Zara had pageboy collars which stole the show. The look was pulled together with leopard print stilettos which went perfectly with the outfit, packing a punch to the muted outfit.

Her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Sandhya Shekhar. Padukone had slightly shimmery brown lids with undertones of pink. A dewy base along with slightly contoured and bronzed cheeks was pulled together with a pink nude lip. For her accessories, chunky gold rings along with necklace and hoops completed her look from Misho Designs.

The actor also recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple. Take a look at what she wore.

Yesterday, she was spotted at Olive Bar & Kitchen in Khar, Mumbai where she had stepped out donning an oversized grey V-neck sweater over a racerback white camisole top with a pair of loose jeans.

Deepika Padukone, lately, has been opting for oversized sweaters. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone, lately, has been opting for oversized sweaters. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

This look can also be worn with a pair of flat sandals. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) This look can also be worn with a pair of flat sandals. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

With all smiles at the paparazzi, the look was completed with a pair of white sneakers, a black tote and her hair tied in a ponytail. A dewy base and a nude lip pulled her look together.

Deepika keeps it casual for an outing. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika keeps it casual for an outing. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

