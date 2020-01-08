Chhapaak promotions: Deepika Padukone’s fashion outings have been a mixed bag

Which look do you like the most? (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) Which look do you like the most? (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Deepika Padukone, evidently, is busy with the promotions of Chhapaak, and her promotional looks have been quite a mixed bag. She was recently spotted in a series of looks and well, she impressed in some and disappointed in the others.

For the promotions in Delhi, she was spotted in an all-pink ensemble from Emilia Wickstead comprising a blush pink sweater paired with a lighter shade of pink trousers. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look mostly worked, but we are not too sure about the pink-on-pink combination. It was rounded out with a messily-tied hair knot, and accessorised with stunning earrings from Deepa Gurnani.

Prior to this, the Piku actor was seen in an ensemble from Anjul Bhandari. The yellow chinar jaal gharara embellished with pearls looked absolutely lovely on the actor. Styled by Nathani again, the look was kept simple and was rounded out with lovely earrings and hair neatly tied at the back.

Padukone had also stepped out in an ensemble from the label Aje — an orange oversized shirt which was paired with baggy pants with sequins detail. While we are all for her experimenting with fashion, this look did not work for us at all. The actor can pull off most looks, but not all.

In another look she was spotted in a white top paired with denims with multicoloured sequins detailing. The ensemble from Ashish was safe and went really well with her chic haircut.

What do you think of her recent looks?

