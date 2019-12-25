Chhapaak promotions: Deepika Padukone nails this Sabyasachi ensemble, and no, it’s not a sari

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Chhapaak has been giving us some major fashion goals. Her sartorial choices have been quite eclectic and impressive. Recently, she was spotted in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble, and much like always, looked lovely. The actor had stepped out in a blue and white printed co-ord set which she paired with a matching long shrug. Like most of the designer’s creation, the prints were a bit dense, but the Piku actor pulled it off with oodles of style. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a messy bun and accessorised with statement earrings.

Prior to this, she was spotted looking resplendent in a tangerine dress that again stood out for the way she carried it. The dress, from the label Emilia Wickstead, greatly complemented her svelte frame. Styled by celebrity stylist, Shaleena Nathani, it was completed with matching lipstick, filled-in eyebrows and lots of mascara. Her recent short hairdo added to the overall chic look. It was rounded out with red heels.

Similar to the latest look, she was also seen in a floral ensemble by ace designer Anamika Khanna. Styled by Nathani again, the outfit consisted of a top that was teamed with a matching long jacket and flared pants.

