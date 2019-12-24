Chhapaak promotions: Deepika Padukone slays in this tangerine dress; see pics

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Deepika Padukone is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Chhapaak, and has been giving us some major fashion goals. Recently, the actor was spotted looking stunning in a tangerine dress from the label Emilia Wickstead. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the outfit looked lovely on the actor, and greatly complemented her svelte frame. The deep back cut elevated the attire.

Take a look at the pictures here.

The chic look was rounded out with matching lipstick, filled-in eyebrows and lots of mascara. Her recent short hairdo went really well with the look. We like how she colour blocked her outfit with red heels.

Prior to this, the Piku actor was seen in a floral ensemble by ace designer Anamika Khanna, which consisted of a top that was teamed with a matching long jacket and flared pants. The prints seemed a bit noisy but full marks to the actor for pulling it off with elan.

In another instance, Deepika stepped out in a summery look as she was seen in a checkered co-ord set from the label Anna Mason. Styled by Nathani again, we really liked the knotted crop top and the button-down skirt. The look was completed with hair loosely tied at the back and was accessorised with chic golded earrings.

She was also spotted attending the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019 wearing a floral printed sari from Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The look was completed with a bun and accessorised with statement earrings.

What do you think of her recent looks?

