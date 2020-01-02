Chhapaak promotions: Deepika Padukone disappoints in this shirt-corset combo

What do you think of her latest look?(Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her latest look?(Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone has been stepping out in one impressive look after the other. However, after wowing in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari, the actor has left us quite disappointed with her latest outfit. An evident fan of black and white, the actor was recently seen in an oversized white shirt from the label Jacquemus. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, it was teamed with a black corset from Dolce & Gabbana, and paired with slightly baggy jeans from Zara.

The black and white combination is usually safe from any fashion faux pas but this look just did not come together. A sharper pair of jeans would have probably helped. However, having said that, the Piku actor has the innate ability to look effortlessly beautiful even when the look does not work for her. And it was the same this time.

Deepika kept her make-up subtle, and opted for a messy blow-dried hairdo. But it was her footwear that caught our eyes. The Jimmy Choo heels added the perfect finishing touches to her casual look.

Some time back, Alia Bhatt was seen in a similar look — in a shirt-skirt combination. Styled by Ami Patel, the shirt from the label Paule Ka was paired with pink strapless corset from Zara. The look was completed with a lighter shade of trousers. The look was completed with a messy bun. Even though the look was not very impressive, Alia managed to pull it off more convincingly.

There is still time for Chhapaak to release and we eagerly await what different looks the actor will don in the upcoming days.

