Check out some of Kylie Jenner’s striking fashion picks

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner was recently dropped by Forbes magazine from the list of youngest self-made billionaires. It had, in March 2019, reported that Jenner was the youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 21. Back then, Jenner posted her Forbes cover photo on Instagram with a caption that read “wow. I can’t believe I’m posting my very own @forbes cover.”

Jenner, half-sister of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, debuted Kylie Cosmetics in 2016 with $29 lip kits containing matching lipstick and lip liner and has since sold more than $630 million worth of makeup. Forbes mentioned her company valuTation at nearly $800 million with Jenner owning 100 per cent of it.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality TV show actor has a huge Instagram following with around 178 million followers.

Jenner’s fashion choices have always been the talk of town and rarely missed by the fashion police. Here are some of her striking looks that we found on her Instagram page.

A while back, when she was vacationing in the south of France, she stepped out in a frilly, floral print short dress by Duygu Ay Collection, paired with pearl dotted angular sunglasses by Gucci, a charming pink baby-size Hermes Birkin bag, and Bottega Veneta white slides. To add edge to her spring look, she wore a white, bust-revealing corset on top of the mini dress.

Jenner loves twinning, especially with her longtime friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou. On a fun night, the duo was seen in bodycon two-pieces by Maisie Wilen. Going by the co-ordinated outfits, they also matched their footwear with plastic flip-flop heels and pointy plastic pumps.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star chose to don a latex mid-waist PVC pant and teamed it with an equally vibrant bra top by Australian label, I Am Gia. The well-fitted pants featuring zip detailing across the waistline and thighs complemented her svelte figure. She sported a short haircut, straightened and coloured in platinum in a neat centre parting.

The cool mom was seen in a comfy light wash mommy jeans paired with a classic white tank top and a pair of white sneakers while she was lazing around at home.

Among the lot, we feel in love with her sultry two-piece co-cord set skirt and bandeau set by Charlotte Knowles.

