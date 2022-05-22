scorecardresearch
Check out what Harnaaz Sandhu wore for her reunion with former Miss Universe Andrea Meza

The Miss Universe 2021 looked absolutely stunning as she showcased sartorial elegance in a blush pink attire

New Delhi
May 22, 2022 1:20:32 pm
harnaaz sandhuIndia's Harnaaz Sandhu looked quite elegant in her reunion with Andrea Meza. (Source: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram)

Harnaaz Sandhu often serves fashion goals with her versatile and jaw-dropping style statements. Since she won the Miss Universe crown in 2021, her popularity has surged and people are eager to learn more about the model and the causes she stands firmly for.

Harnaaz met up with Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza in Manhattan, New York. The pictures from their reunion are stunning. Harnaaz shared an album on Instagram, which also included pictures of members of the Miss Universe organisation.

The caption read, “A beautiful day with these beautiful queens… Welcome back the forever queen,” with Andrea tagged on the post.

The 22-year-old showcased sartorial elegance in a blush pink attire. She donned a turtle neck top and paired it with a matching ruffle skirt. She teamed it with a knee length long blazer, and accessorised with a shoulder bag and a pair of transparent, strappy pencil heels.

Loose hair with a neat side partition and a pair of dainty earrings added to the look. As a part of the finishing touches, Harnaaz put on a winged eyeliner, blush on the cheeks and a glossy lipstick.

Andrea who looked no less than a boss lady. Her ensemble involved a black top with plunging neck, a pair of high rise white trousers and a grey cropped blazer. She coupled it with a dainty necklace and chain-like earrings along with silver coloured heels with black laces. She rounded off this look with an eyeliner and nude lipstick.

