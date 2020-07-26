Check out these easy-to-recreate makeup looks by Jacqueline Fernandez

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta) What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

If you are a beauty junkie, you would know that makeup can rescue days. If you have been looking to recreate some fun looks which are easy and add the right amount of oomph and drama, we are sure you will enjoy Jacqueline Fernandes looks thoroughly. Ahead, take a look as we give out small tips and tricks to ace her looks when you recreate them!

Beginning with the easiest, this look is perfect for your zoom call meetings since it is minimal with its approach. Basic not only in terms of the overall look but with products too. All you need is a soft pink lipstick which doubles up as a blush and a light eyeshadow to provide some depth to your eyes. Include a neutral eyeshadow palette which can be used to fill in your brows and get that soft brown smokey wing.

This is our favourite look of all times. It is soft and glamorous, something we all love! If you like the soft glam makeup look, check out Kylie Jenner’s classic makeup look which also has a step by step guide. We love the mauve and the pink undertones of Fernandez’s look which is perfect for a virtual date night too!

We all love our black winged eyeliner but playing with colours has to be on your list this time and Jacqueline shows you exactly how to do that, If you plan on recreating this look, keep in mind these eyeshadow blending tricks to ace this look perfectly. Add a pair of false eyelashes to elevate the look.

There is nothing like a fiery cat eye with an animal print blazer and fitted trousers. The cat-eye is a classic makeup look which has stood the test of time. This one by Jacqueline has a little switch to it i.e instead of a sharp winged eyeliner, the actor went for a smokey wing which was further elevated with a pair of false eyelashes.

