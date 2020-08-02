Check out Karishma Tanna’s comfortable yet chic WFH outfit

The TV actor recently shared pictures on Instagram. (Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram, Designed by Shambhavi Dutta) The TV actor recently shared pictures on Instagram. (Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram, Designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

We all have a white kurta or a white shirt in our wardrobe. It is the most simple yet versatile pieces of clothing and can be styled in various ways. If you are looking for ways to do it, take cues from Karishma Tanna. Check out her outfit below to know more.

Styled by Saachi Vijaywargia, the actor was seen in a white linen summer dress with her sleeves folded. The actor styled it with a canary yellow wide waist belt. If you don’t have a wide waist belt, you could use a scarf to cinch the dress to your waist.

The look was completed with a silver long necklace from the house of Ritika Sachdeva. You can style it with a pair of neon earrings to add a pop colour or stack up chunky bangles and if the jewellery isn’t on your list, then simply go for a sling bag! The look was rounded out with light dewy makeup comprising of a nude lip colour along with a generous dose of mascara and highlighter.

What do you think about her look?

