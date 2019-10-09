Cheap and cheerful: Streets that pave way for fast-fashion

We’re living in the age of fast fashion, when shopping for clothes is virtually a form of entertainment, unlike the old days when refurbishing the wardrobe was usually brought out by a seasonal change. Suddenly, one can buy outfits for cheaper than a cup of coffee and street-fashion is actually a thing. While brands like H&M, Zara, Shein and UNIQLO are popular for fast-fashion, street shopping is not lagging behind.

Here’s a list of the best street-shopping experiences across the country to look up, so you never run out of style!

Sarojini Nagar, Delhi

Located in the plush Sarojini Nagar of South Delhi, this bargain bazaar is every girl’s paradise, in terms of clothing, footwear, accessories and cosmetics. The flea market offers the most fashionable clothes at jaw-dropping prices. SN, houses brands too, but is popular for its little stalls selling fabric, denim, designer dresses and even swimwear. It’s hard for this market to disappoint when t-shirts are available for as cheap as Rs 100 and the prettiest jhumkis for a mere 20 bucks. A little bargaining tip — if you like something, don’t let the seller know; simply start to walk away, so they settle for the price you aim for!

Colaba Causeway, Mumbai

Whether you stay in Mumbai or are simply visiting, this is one of the top recommendations for street shopping. At a stone’s throw from tourist attractions like Gateway of India and Taj Hotel, it houses all kinds of items of artistic value. You will find shopkeepers selling branded clothes and accessories on the footpath at reasonable prices. From palazzo to trendy and retro sunglasses and precious corals, you’ll find it all here. It is heaven for college students and those looking for household items. Not just clothes and accessories, the locals say “yaha sab kuch milta hai” and we swear by it. If you want to take a little break from shopping, head to either of these well-known Mumbai hangout spots: Leopold’s Cafe or Cafe Mondegar.

Brigade Road, Bangalore

This place is hard to miss when you are in the Garden City, Bengaluru. It is one of the biggest commercial spaces in the city and is bustling at any point of the day. While it houses flagship stores of Louis Phillipe, Vera Moda, Lee and Van Heusen, it also accommodates local stalls selling unbranded clothes and shoes. However, it will leave you spoilt for choice when it comes to eating joints, with numerous cafes, local streetfood stalls and restaurants. Drop in even if you aren’t in the mood to shop to take a stroll and soak up the lively atmosphere.

New Market, Kolkata

One of the main shopping hubs in the City of Joy and dating back to the colonial era, it can be a little chaotic right before the festival season, but is a must-visit for bargain-hunters. Also known as the Hogg Market, it’s located on Lindsay Street. You don’t just find garments or jewellery, but everything from leather items to electronic goods, groceries and household items. The market is open till 8 pm and is brimming over with spirited chatter over chai, with gleaming fairylights. It’s worth checking out their iconic red brick clock tower, which was installed in the 1930s, after being shipped over from England.

Baapu Bazaar, Jaipur

This lively shopping paradise is known for selling mojari or footwear made from camel skin. However, unlike the other famous shopping hotspots, this is known for selling traditional Rajasthani products, such as dupattas, bangles and lehengas. This market is well-known for attracting tourists, just like the place it resides in, while the products are known for durability and authenticity. The market not only allows you to witness the ‘pink’ side of the city but, houses some of the best quality Jaipur textile goods.

