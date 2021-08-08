Charlize Theron’s ’80s prom murder mystery party is her ‘literal dream birthday’

Actor Charlize Theron turned 46 on August 7. To celebrate the occasion, her friends came together and threw a ’80s Prom Murder Mystery Party. The Bombshell actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the party and they look every bit fun.

In the first picture, the actor was seen in a funky pinky t-shirt. She teamed it with a pair of denim shorts. The look was fun and we dig the fun way she accessorised it, right from the bright-coloured beaded neckpieces to the purple tiara. The actor looked lovely as she posed with a glass of wine in her hand.

In the next picture, however, the theme party was for all to see. The group picture was as kitschy and campy as it can get. The birthday girl made a case in purple as the rest were all seen in pop colours.

Sharing it, the actor wrote that the theme party made up for the fact she never went to prom and that “80s prom murder mystery party on a boat” is her “literal dream”. “Well I never got to go to prom, but this year for my bday my friends decided to change that. I love these humans more than words can describe. Only they could know that an 80s prom murder mystery party on a boat is my literal dream birthday. What a family, what a night,” read the full caption.

