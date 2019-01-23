Chanel pays homage to David Bowie with elaborate hairstyles at Spring 2019 couture show

When it’s Chanel, expect couture fashion at its best. The high-street French fashion brand has a repertoire for elegant and experimental styles and their latest collection is proof of that.

Advertising

Chanel showcased their Spring 2019 haute couture collection at the Grand Palais in Paris recently and apart from their ensembles, it was the bold hairstyles and make-up on the models that added a whole lot of drama.

Most of the models at the show in ‘Villa Chanel’ had their hair styled in an elaborate manner, in an upward direction combined with bold eye shadows and bright lips.

Chanel’s hairstylist Sam Mcknight, in an Instagram post, shared the inspiration behind the looks, “Karl asked me for hair going up and away from the face, I knew he had an idea of the 18th century in the air, with the set and the romance. When we did the hair and make up looks I was reading Dylan Jones’s brilliant David Bowie biography, I was immersed in the Period where he hung out with the Blitz Kids, so by osmosis the hair today became inspired by those early eighties style icons. So it became a mix of 19th century romance and Bowie’s Blitz Kids . Using Easy Updo and, Modern Hairspray”

McKnight also shared a video showing how one of the looks has been achieved and explained the process, step-by-step:

“Blowdry hair STRAIGHT up!

Take a section at the top at the crown

Tie a ponytail, wrap a small pad around

Grip in place.

Spray #easyupdo through the hair into the roots to the ends

Backcomb the back pushing deep into the root holding the hair up section by section.

Grip at the top

Repeat at the sides and front

Spray #modernhairspray around the hairline and smooth with a soft bristle brush

Et Voila!”

Chanel also caught the attention of the fashion police with their bridal monokini, which was the highlight of the show.

Advertising

Model Vittoria Ceretti walked the ramp clad in a one-piece bathing suit, featuring heavy embellishments all over and waist-defining cutouts. The ensemble also had an embellished bridal swim cap and a shimmery cathedral-length veil teamed with it.