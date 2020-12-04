Chanel had a fashion show in France and only Kristen Stewart attended it

The sudden lockdown resulted in hasty change of plans.

Recently, luxury label Chanel exhibited its collection at Château de Chenonceau in France. While fashion shows have always been about packed halls, there is a catch here. It was attended by only one guest: Kristen Stewart. A report in WWD informs that Chanel had initially planned to invite 200 guests to creative director Virginie Viard’s first fashion show outside Paris. But the sudden lockdown resulted in a hasty change of plans.

A report in The Cut quotes a statement from Viard which reads, “showing at the Château de Chenonceau was an obvious choice.” The same report also says that Château de Chenonceau was designed and even inhabited by Diane de Poitiers and Catherine de’ Medici, who inspired Coco Chanel and occupy a huge role in the brand’s history.

Speaking to WWD, Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion at Chanel SAS said, “Really, the only difference with what we had planned initially is that there are no guests. Even if it’s a video, even if it’s not live, the result will be the same as a runway show. We’ve tried to make sure that all the ingredients are there to create the same buzz.”

The collection featured a lot of monochrome outfits with elaborate sleeves and ruffled collars. “I like everything to be mixed up, all the different eras, between the Renaissance and romanticism, between rock and something very girly, it is all very Chanel,” Viard was quoted as saying in The Cut report.

