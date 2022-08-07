Chanel fall/winter 2022: Revisiting the French luxury fashion house’s iconic shows over the years

August 7, 2022 6:20:07 pm
The very definition of haute couture, Chanel has time and again shaken conventional ideas when it comes to presenting its collection on the runway. Making seasons and ensembles its muse, the fashion house invests in innovation and grandeur. From incorporating giant icebergs to a doll house, every runway has been an expression of art. Throughout the years, Chanel has continued to take it up a notch with its over-the-top fashion shows at Paris’ Grand Palais.
Taking to Instagram, the high-end luxury brand recently unveiled its fall-winter 2022/23 collection by the French designer Virginie Viard, and it’s truly enchanting. But, before we get bewitched by the pure magic Chanel created this year, let’s rewind to some of the brand’s most iconic fashion shows over the years.
2014 Fall/Winter collection
Designer Karl Lagerfeld turned an everyday errand into a state-of-the-art fashion show by creating Chanel Supermarket. The aisles were full of Chanel-branded groceries and real produce.
2016 Spring/Summer collection
Summertime means vacay time when everybody turns into tourists and book flights for their next destination. Chanel took the onus to turn Palais into a Chanel Airlines that created a runway for haute couture instead of airplanes.
A well-crafted stage, it had all the aesthetics in place from check-in kiosks to ticketing agents who were all male models. The highlight of the show was models walking with Chanel suitcases.
2017 Fall/Winter Collection
Devising an all-white backdrop, the brand made its own space station that had a Chanel rocket which even blasted off for the finale.
2018 Fall/Winter collection
Chanel embraced the fall season in all its glory with Lagerfeld transforming Palais into all things forest-y consisting of tall trees and leaf-covered floor.
2019 Spring/Summer collection
A rejuvenating time spent by the beach is all one craves amid the summer season, and Chanel understood this quite well with Lagerfeld transforming Palais into Chanel By The Sea.
A beachy affair with the sand, ocean, and its own lifeguard on-duty, the brand had its models walk barefoot, carrying their shoes in hand on the sandy runway.
