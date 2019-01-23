Chanel redefines beach wedding wear with this bridal monokini at Couture Spring 2019 fashion show

Toggle Menu
Chanel wrapped up its haute couture spring 2019 show at the Mediterranean gardens in Paris with a display of a dazzling, embellished monokini.

Vittoria Ceretti wears the bridal monokini at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion show in Paris. (Source: AP)

Chanel showcased its Spring 2019 couture collection at the stunning Grand Palais in Paris where the highlight of the show was the bridal monokini. Yes, you heard us right! Model Vittoria Ceretti walked around in a one-piece bathing suit, featuring heavy embellishments all over and waist-defining cutouts. The ensemble also had an embellished bridal swim cap and a shimmery cathedral-length veil.

While we are not sure if it’s practical, it won’t be a surprise if there are takers for this creation. After all, it seems perfect for those extravagant beach or poolside pre-wedding parties.

French fashion studio director Virginie Viard, left, poses with Vittoria Ceretti during the Chanel Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection. (Source: AP)
A look at the bridal monokini. ( Source: AP)

Talking about unusual fashion, Dutch designer Iris van Herpen showcased a futuristic collection a couple of days back. Featuring a mix of bold and pastel shades, it was the designer’s signature metallic palette and the structured dresses that caught our attention.

A model wears a creation for Iris van Herpen’s Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris. (Source: AP)
A model wears a creation for Iris van Herpen’s Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection. (Source: AP)

Made in collaboration with New York-based artist Kim Keever, the ensembles had layers of translucent organza prints on them with kinetic patterns and lots of scientific, artistic and futuristic references. Some of the faces of the models were covered with 3-D printed face jewellery. The dyeing techniques and colour palette featured shades like ochre, purple and blue, white and grey and a few solid vibrant hues.

