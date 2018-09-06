Chanel all set to launch make-up line for men

(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Luxury brand Chanel, whose cosmetics most women swear by, is all set to launch its make-up line for men. According to a report in Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), the brand will take its plunge with a three-product range consisting of an eyebrow pencil, and tinted fluid, both available in four colours and a matte moisturising lip balm, starting on September 1 in South Korea. The collection will be available worldwide at the house’s e-commerce sites from November. And from January 2019, it will be available at Chanel’s boutiques.

The brand’s men franchise, Boy de Chanel is named after lover and muse of Coco Chanel, Boy Capel.

“Just as Gabrielle Chanel borrowed elements from the men’s wardrobe to dress women, Chanel draws inspiration from the women’s world to write the vocabulary of a new personal aesthetic for men. Lines, colors, attitudes, gestures….There is no absolutely feminine or masculine prerequisite: Style alone defines the person we wish to be. By creating Boy de Chanel, its first makeup line for men, Chanel reaffirms the ever-changing codes of an unchanging vision: Beauty is not a matter of gender, it is a matter of style,” read their statement as quoted in WWD.

According to a report in Vogue, Korean actor Lee Dong-wook has been chosen as the face of the campaign.

This, however, is not the first time a premier make-up brand has launched its products for men. Tom Ford has its own set of beauty products for men. While it’s to be seen how the products are received, it would also be interesting to see whether more brands follow suit.

