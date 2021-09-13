Chair hat to chicken feet boots: Everything Doja Cat wore at 2021 MTV VMAs

American rapper Doja Cat’s weird outfits at 2021 MTV VMAs has garnered a lot of attention among fans. The 25-year-old left people speechless with her back-to-back unconventional looks at the event, from wearing an upside down chair hat to bird feet-like shoes.

Right from her first look, Doja Cat had her fans’ attention. She first appeared in an off-shoulder bustier dress with purple drape by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. She completed the look with thigh-high red latex stockings teamed with huge platforms. Not to mention the funky jewellery she accessorised the outfit with.

Don’t miss Doja Cat’s latex stockings. (Source: Reuters) Don’t miss Doja Cat’s latex stockings. (Source: Reuters)

Netizens particularly went berserk when she was seen on stage wearing a big upside down chair hat in red with a beige corset dress.

Doja Cat wore a big red chair hat. I(Source: Reuters) Doja Cat wore a big red chair hat. I(Source: Reuters)

The rapper also sported a dagger from the Spring 2019 Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood collection, according to vulture.com. She completed the look with huge brown heels.

Later, she accepted the ‘Best Collaboration’ award for Kiss Me More in a strange yellow-and-blue worm-like outfit with a built-in hood from Thom Browne’s Spring 2018 collection.

Doja Cat in a Thom Browne outfit. (Source: AP) Doja Cat in a Thom Browne outfit. (Source: AP)

Doja Cat ended the show with huge glittering bird feet thigh-high boots and a pilgrim hat with her outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇨🇱Pop Información🏳️‍🌈 (@popinformacion)

The star also turned heads in a bright cut-out red number and a black corset ensemble. Check out the looks:

Doja Cat looked stunning in a red dress. (Source: Reuters) Doja Cat looked stunning in a red dress. (Source: Reuters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Chart (@dojacatchart)

Which of these looks do you like?

